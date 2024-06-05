Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Erasca worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 149,892 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Erasca by 57.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 404,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,411 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 7.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Erasca by 11.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Erasca by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Erasca stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

