Armistice Capital LLC Grows Position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HEPA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 4,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.