Armistice Capital LLC Has $81.38 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 670.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises about 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GSK worth $81,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

