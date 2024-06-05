Armistice Capital LLC Invests $576,000 in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

