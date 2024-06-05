Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $28.72 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,724,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $3,351,745. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.48. 103,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,002. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average is $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

