Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VVOS remained flat at $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,245. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 7.79.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,879.30% and a negative net margin of 117.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
