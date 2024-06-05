Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,578,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,119,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Astria Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 349,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

ATXS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 93,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,889. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $499.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ATXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

