Armistice Capital LLC Sells 3,050,000 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

AUTL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 174,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.