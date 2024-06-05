Armistice Capital LLC Sells 76,788 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,788 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 0.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $51,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 361,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 58,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $234.40. 190,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.32. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

