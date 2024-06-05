Armistice Capital LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HRL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. 643,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

