Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of -358.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

