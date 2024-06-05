Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478,509 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $123,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

AJG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.76. 171,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.69 and a 12-month high of $259.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.