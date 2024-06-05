Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

