Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $29.99. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 256,392 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

