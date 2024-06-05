AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Head-To-Head Comparison

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -32.42% -21.75% Slam N/A -11.69% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Slam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus target price of $12.97, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Slam.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Slam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 161.56 -$87.56 million ($0.98) -8.85 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Slam has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Slam on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

