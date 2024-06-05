AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.47

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $79.26, with a volume of 2884431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $249.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 581,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

