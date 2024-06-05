ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.11% of ATS worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ATS by 15.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ATS by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ATS by 15.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

ATS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 117,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,081. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

