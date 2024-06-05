Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 5,358,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,322,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

