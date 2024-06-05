Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 265844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.