Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.1% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $133.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,703. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

