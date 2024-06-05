AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) versus TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Critical Contrast

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical -88.41% -84.07% -47.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical $50.14 million 4.89 -$35.38 million ($1.76) -5.40

This table compares TearLab and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TearLab and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 158.68%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than TearLab.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

