Axie Infinity Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $55.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.24 or 0.00011610 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,799.96 or 0.99787724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00109724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,437,463 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,417,866.50364724 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.03708471 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $105,295,360.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

