BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.79

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 257895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the third quarter worth $2,710,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

