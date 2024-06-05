BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 278,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,405. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

