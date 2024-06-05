BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 278,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,405. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
