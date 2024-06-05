Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 21st

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

