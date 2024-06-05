Barclays Increases Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $170.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

TSM traded up $10.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.94. 13,063,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,849,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $163.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

