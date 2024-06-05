Base Resources (LON:BSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 197426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.98 ($0.19).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.40) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.90 million, a PE ratio of -478.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

