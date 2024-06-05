Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 869,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,397. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

