Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $208.46 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Beldex has a total market cap of $208.46 million and $1.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,746,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,366,373 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

