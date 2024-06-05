Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 53,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,368,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,901. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

