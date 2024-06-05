Bell Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 413,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 205,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.89. 4,618,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

