Bell Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $448.37. 3,183,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.74 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

