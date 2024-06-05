Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 40,063 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 40,063 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $65.35. 2,464,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

