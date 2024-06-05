Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 40,167 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,167 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 1.4% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Service Co. International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,562 shares of company stock worth $8,500,833 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 893,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

