Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,763 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,672,000 after buying an additional 443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.28 on Tuesday, hitting $288.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

