Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,868 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $210.25. 602,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day moving average of $231.31. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

