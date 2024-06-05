Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 369 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after purchasing an additional 776,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,997,000 after purchasing an additional 733,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. 7,683,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,468. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

