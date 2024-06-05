Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,968,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,192,777. The stock has a market cap of $310.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

