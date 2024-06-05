Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average of $245.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

