Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.41. 3,167,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.