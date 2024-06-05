Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 130,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $63,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock valued at $945,310,728. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $444.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,262. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.62. The company has a market cap of $413.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

