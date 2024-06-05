Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,916 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,402,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $924,142,000 after buying an additional 1,146,214 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,118,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 71,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.32. 7,263,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,748,971. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

