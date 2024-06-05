Belrium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000913 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

