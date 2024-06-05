Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00. Best Buy traded as high as $87.02 and last traded at $87.02, with a volume of 27207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,042 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.