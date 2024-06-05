Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

