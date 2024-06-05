Bittensor (TAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $45.29 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $418.37 or 0.00588483 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $45.29 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,888,775 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,884,557. The last known price of Bittensor is 408.49209423 USD and is up 7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $33,925,905.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

