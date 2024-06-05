BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 101,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
