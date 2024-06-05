BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources stock opened at GBX 118.67 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.27. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a one year low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Energy and Resources

In other news, insider Anne Marie Cannon bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($20,563.74). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.