BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 144,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,949. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
