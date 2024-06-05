BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 199,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,675. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

