BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 199,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,675. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
